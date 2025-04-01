Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 1 April 2025

By Themba Siwela

1 Apr 2025

07:30 am

Parliament will vote on the budget on Wednesday.

Cartoon of the day ANC budget

The ANC has several hurdles to overcome if it wants to pass Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech this week.

The budget was rejected by most parties, including the DA, which is the ANC’s partner in the GNU.

Of the 400 seats in parliament, the ANC holds 159. It needs to find another 42 votes to pass the budget.

However, over the weekend, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said she is confident the budget will be passed this week.

NOW READ: Budget disagreement won’t spell the end of GNU – ANC

