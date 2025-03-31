Cartoon of the day: 31 March 2025

Ramaphosa said South Africa must find ways to look after South Africans with the country's own resources.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week said the decision by the United States’ (US) to cut aid funding to South Africa is a “wake-up call”.

The funding cut will hit South Africa’s health programmes against HIV/Aids the hardest.

In response, Ramaphosa said South Africa must find ways to look after itself.

“In many ways, it’s a wake-up call on our part as South Africans that we’ve got to find ways of being self-reliant, of relying on our own resources, and that is what our people expect, even within our fiscal constraints and challenges,” he said.

