Cartoon of the day: 31 March 2025

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

31 Mar 2025

01:38 pm

Ramaphosa said South Africa must find ways to look after South Africans with the country's own resources.

cartoon of the day Trump US funding cut SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week said the decision by the United States’ (US) to cut aid funding to South Africa is a “wake-up call”.

The funding cut will hit South Africa’s health programmes against HIV/Aids the hardest.

In response, Ramaphosa said South Africa must find ways to look after itself.

“In many ways, it’s a wake-up call on our part as South Africans that we’ve got to find ways of being self-reliant, of relying on our own resources, and that is what our people expect, even within our fiscal constraints and challenges,” he said.

NOW READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa describes US funding cut to SA as a ‘wake-up call’, says ‘it’s their money’

