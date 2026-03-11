Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 11 March 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

2 minute read

11 March 2026

06:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa could be facing significant hikes in oil and petrol prices due to the Middle East conflict.

oil price petrol South Africa Iran Middle East
Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The war in the Middle East is likely to see oil prices surge, which will heavily affect South Africans.

Much of South Africa’s fuel supply comes from the Gulf region and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To make matters worse, the DA spokesperson on mineral and petroleum resources, James Lorimer, said the country’s supplies are “vulnerable”.

It could even lead to a fuel shortage in South Africa.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage said rising oil prices could significantly increase petrol prices.

“About 45% of our petrol price is made up of taxes and levies. The basic fuel price is around 43% and is based on the oil price and the rand-dollar exchange rate,” he said.

Also, Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) chief executive officer of operations Martlé Keyter said the association was concerned about the possibility of another fuel price increase as a result of the conflict in Iran.

READ NEXT: Petrol-shedding ahead? Middle East war may lead to a fuel shortage in SA

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day fuel price Iran oil

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes
News ‘I was scared’ – Carrim explains why he paid Hangwani Maumela on Cat Matlala’s behalf
Business Here’s how much it will cost you to apply for Smart ID at these bank branches
Politics ActionSA: Stay or cough up R200k
News Petrol-shedding ahead? Middle East war may lead to a fuel shortage in SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News