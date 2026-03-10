Morning Fix: Another baby formula pulled from shelves | High court sets aside RTMC CEO’s suspension

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

This morning we kick off our morning fix with a serious warning. Parents in South Africa have been warned of another baby formula product that has been pulled from retail shelves due to contamination concerns.

The National Consumer Commission made the announcement on Monday.

High court sets aside RTMC CEO’s suspension

Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosini Msibi. Picture: GCIS

The high court in Pretoria has found that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) board acted unlawfully in suspending its boss. The court also set aside both the suspension and a key internal governance document relied upon by the board.

In the judgment delivered yesterday, Judge Clute Swanepoel found the RTMC board did not have the legal authority to place CEO Makhosini Msibi on precautionary suspension in July 2025.

Body of one miner retrieved at Ekapa mine as search for others continue

Vigil light, candle with the miner belongings (helmet, gloves, pickaxe, vest, belt) after the fatal accident in the mine

The body of one of the five miners who were trapped following a devastating underground water flood and mud rush has been recovered.

The miners went missing on 17 February at Ekapa Minerals’ Du Toitspan Joint Shaft mine in Kimberley.

Fed-up Madibeng ANC councillors protest against mayor

ANC flag outside Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Community members and a number of fed-up ANC councillors yesterday protested at the Madibeng local municipality. They were demanding service delivery for their ward communities. The protesters claimed that these communities were being discriminated against on access to municipal resources.

Residents of rural areas such as Maboloka, Madidi and Jericho have been without water for over a fortnight.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro leads China’s best sellers in February

Chery Tiggo 4 remains South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle in February. Picture: Chery

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro kept its standing as South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle intact for the second month in a row in February.

In a month when the local market shifted 53 455 vehicles, 11.4% more than 12 months ago. The Tiggo 4 Pro raked in 1 809 unit sales to place it sixth overall.

