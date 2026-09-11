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Cartoon of the day: 10 September 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

11 September 2026

06:55 am

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Will you be remembering the 9/11 attack on America?

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25 years after the attack on New York and Washington, many South Africans will be remembering the tragedy.

On 11 September 2001, terrorists crashed into New York’s Twin Towers, while another hijacked plane hit the Pentagon.

While the US has stopped crucial funding and President Donald Trump has signed executive orders against the country, it is still a key partner of South Africa.

And despite the often icy tensions between the countries, some will still be mourning in solidarity at the loss of lives in the attacks.

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