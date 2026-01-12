Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 12 January, 2026

By Themba Siwela

12 January 2026

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi used the 8 January celebration to warn the ANC about youth unemployment.

Cartoon Gwede Mantashe ANC jobs

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has shot himself, and the ANC, in the foot by suggesting that South Africans are too lazy to find jobs.

Mantashe made the remarks ahead of the ANC’s 8 January birthday celebration.

The ANC Youth League did not give a message of support at the party’s 114th birthday celebration as it would normally do. Its president Collen Malatji also said he would boycott the January 8 birthday rally if Mantashe did not clarify his comments.

“Comrades, workers will not forgive failure, the people that are unemployed will not accept excuses, and women in this country will not tolerate insecurity.

“The young people of our country will not wait forever,” she said.

