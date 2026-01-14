Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 14 January 2026

Youth unemployment, drugs and alcohol, and a decrease in bursaries are just some of the problems the matriculants will face.

matric 2025 results cartoon

The matric class of 2025 has achieved a pass rate of 88%.

These National Senior Certificate (NSC) figures were revealed by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced it had achieved an overall pass rate of 98.31%.

While the matric results are an improvement on recent years, the class of 2025 still faces a tough future in South Africa.

Youth unemployment, drugs and alcohol, and a decrease in bursaries are just some of the problems the matriculants will face.

