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Cartoon of the day: 15 July 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

15 July 2026

06:20 am

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The MK Party defended Zandile Gumede's appointment.

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The MK Party has appointed controversial former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as the party’s deputy convenor in KwaZulu-Natal, despite corruption charges still hanging over her head.

The announcement surprised some, but the MK Party’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, defended Gumede’s appointment.

“We are a political organisation here, so criminal cases have nothing to do with a member taking a decision to join the party. We are not prosecutors, and we are not magistrates,” he said.

Political analyst Theo Neethling said the party appears to be prioritising immediate electoral advantage and organisational strength over the reputational risks that come with an unresolved criminal case.

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK ) Zandile Gumede

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