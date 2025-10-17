Cartoon of the day: 17 October 2025

Were you convinced by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's testimony?

Minister Senzo Mchunu has sought to sweep under the carpet claims of corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration in the SA Police Service.

He appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday looking into these allegations, telling MPs that he is not a criminal or corrupt.

He hit back at KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony that Mchunu interfered in police matters with the disbanding of the political killings task team (PKTT), defending the decision.

He argued that temporary units like the PKTT were always meant to be absorbed into more permanent units like serious and violent crimes.

“You can’t have both of them and be accountable in terms of public funds.

“They knew that this was temporary. They knew they needed something sustainable… that will cover the whole of the Republic of South Africa, not just KZN,” he said.

‘It came from me as minister’

He said he had the authority to unilaterally make the decision, something that has been challenged in previous testimonies before the ad hoc committee and Madlanga judicial Commission of Inquiry.

“It didn’t come from anyone else. It came from me as the minister of police, and I have the capacity to think at that level in my role.

“I may be wrong, or I may be right, but the decision was not for unlawful reasons.

“As a matter of fact, I have nothing to do with criminal syndicates. I have never had anything to do with them in life. It will never happen.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Vhahangwele Nemakonde

