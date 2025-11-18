Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 18 November 2025

18 November 2025

Will the clean-up continue once the VIPs are gone?

Cartoon about Joburg clean up

Johannesburg residents have doubts that the clean-up operations currently underway in the city will continue after the G20 Leaders’ Summit delegates have left.

The summit will be held in Johannesburg on Saturday, 22 November and Sunday, 23 November. The city of Johannesburg has been working diligently to clean the streets, enforce bylaws and repair infrastructure ahead of the event.

Speaking during a clean-up operation in the city last week, Ramaphosa said he was confident the hard work of service delivery would continue after the summit.

“The beauty of it is that we have mobilised the private sector, the province and several non-governmental organisations under the Presidential Working Group. A great deal of work is now underway to restore Johannesburg to its former glory.”

Make Joburg great again

These sentiments were shared earlier by Joburg mayor Dada Morero, who said the operations were part of a long-term plan to make “Johannesburg great again”.

“It’s not about the G20 [Leaders’ Summit], but the G20 [Leaders’ Summit] is also an important event. This G20 [Leaders’ Summit] is the first to be hosted on African soil, and it was important that, whatever we do in Johannesburg, we prepare accordingly.

“It cannot be that we just fold our arms and not address the basics, which is addressing traffic signals, which need to be working in any case, and showing that the freeways are working properly.

“It is important to create an environment that we will be proud of and that says we are changing course and we’re making Johannesburg great again.”

He said service delivery will continue after the summit ends, including addressing the CBD and the city’s water crisis.

“We’ll go beyond the summit with programs already implemented and scheduled for December and January. Our pipe replacement Programme goes beyond the G20. What you are doing currently in the inner city of Johannesburg will go beyond the G20. So, we are focused.”

