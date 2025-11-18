Morning Fix: G20 panic is a warning to ratepayers | Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila’s deadly crash case postponed

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 18 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks of with an opinion piece on the G20. The much-vaunted G20 is finally upon us, notwithstanding some last-minute high-profile cancellations and, in one case, an actual fatwa by one administration on any of its officials participating.

In typical South African fashion not everything has gone to plan.

OR Tambo International Airport had neither power, nor running water on Sunday, while parts of our city remain as shocking as they were to our president six months ago.

Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila’s deadly crash case postponed

The case against Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila has been postponed yet again in a matter that has been dragging on for a year.

The 29-year-old Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Regional Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to 2 December 2025 for the disclosure of the docket contents.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Geography (Rural and Urban Settlements, Economic Geography of SA and Map Work) Paper 2

IEB candidates will write the following subjects:

Computer Applications Technology 2

Afternoon papers

In the second session, NSC candidates will sit for:

Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 2

IEB candidates will write Agricultural Management Practices in the second session.

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a crisis and the government is acting decisively, says Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen.

He said the agriculture department’s concrete actions include aggressive vaccination with what he describes as the largest inoculation strategy yet.

‘Are we treated fairly? I don’t think so,’ says Stick about reffing decisions

It seems that the Springboks are running out of patience, after assistant coach Mzwandile Stick admitted that the team felt a massive sense of injustice over the permanent red cards handed out to their players over the past month.

Stick was speaking at a Bok press conference in Dublin on Monday, ahead of their clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, where they will be without several key players due to various bans.

