Cartoon of the day: 2 December 2025

Some eyebrows were raised last week when the MK party’s Vusi Shongwe called Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala “grootman”.

This occurred during parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing into interference in South Africa’s police and justice system.

In addition to calling Matlala “grootman”, Shongwe also seemed sympathetic to the man who is accused of corruption and is facing charges for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

“It is sad to see a black man like you dragging chains like you are, my brother. It is very painful to see you dragging chains, being so well dressed,” said Shongwe.

“I would have wished that all black people become as successful as you are. I hope that your fight ends, and if you are being falsely accused, then we should deal with those who are falsely accusing you.”

