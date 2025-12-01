Lucky Montana becomes latest MK party MP to step down

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has resigned from Parliament, becoming the second MK party MP to leave in days.

Another uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP, former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana, has stepped down from his position in the National Assembly.

Montana tweeted his decision on Monday afternoon, saying that earlier in the year, he approached the MK party leadership and informed them that he intended to step down as an MP at the end of the year.

“On 30 August 2025 I formally wrote to Dr Hlophe and Chief Whip Colleen Makhubela confirming the same. Today, my resignation takes effect,” the former MP wrote.

Montana resigns as MK party MP

The MK party noted Montana’s resignation in a statement. It said he served the party with “steadfast objectivity, constructive guidance and principled contributions” that strengthened the party and sharpened its collective political effectiveness.

“His calm but firm leadership and strategic insight have served as an inspiration to many, especially the younger cadres who looked to him for consistency, discipline and revolutionary wisdom,” MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

ALSO READ: Montana fires back at Sars: I do not owe Sars a cent

The party confirmed that Montana stepped down from his position in Parliament, but he remains a member of the party.

“Although his departure from Parliament has been accepted, the MK party takes comfort in knowing that he remains part of the continued struggle for the total emancipation of the black child as a committed member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” Ndhlela added.

Zuma-Sambudla’s resignation

Montana resigned as an MP just days after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, stepped down. Ndhlela announced her resignation on Friday.

Zuma-Sambudla’s departure follows allegations that she recruited young South African men. These men allegedly ended up in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Sars reveals that Lucky Montana offered R5.4m to settle his R55m debt

Her half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, opened a case at the Sandton police station. She accused her of recruiting the men who were sent to Ukraine under the guise of VIP protection training.

Zuma-Sambudla filed her own complaint. She alleged that an individual named Blessing Khoza misled her into believing she was facilitating non-combat security training in Russia.

Five accused of recruiting South Africans for Russia-Ukraine war

Five suspects accused of recruiting South Africans to join the Russia-Ukraine conflict appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They are facing charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The court postponed their case to 8 December for a formal bail application.

NOW READ: Madonsela clears up law on MPs implicated in state capture