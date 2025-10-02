Cartoon of the day: 2 October 2025

After being found guilty, Malema claimed he was being targeted

EFF leader Julius Malema was on Wednesday found guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

The trial lasted for several years after Malema discharged a firearm at the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdatsane in 2018.

After the verdict was delivered, Malema claimed the judgment was an attempt to discredit the EFF.

He claimed he was being targeted.

“By releasing accused number two, the whole case should have collapsed. But the racist was looking for me,” Malema said.

But if a normal member of the public had fired an assault rifle at a public event, they would also have been dragged to court.

Maybe South Africa’s politicians need to start realising they are not above the law.

