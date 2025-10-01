In case you missed it: Malema vows to appeal | Good news for Sassa recipients | Dirco: Mthethwa unguarded at death

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 1 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes EFF leader Julius Malema gave an expectedly defiant response to being found guilty on multiple gun-related charges.

Meanwhile, a termination of a master services agreement (MSA) between Postbank and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was halted at the eleventh hour.

Furthermore, South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, did not have a protection detail at the time of his death, says the Department of International Relations (Dirco).

Weather tomorrow: 2 October 2025

Expect possible snow on isolated mountain peaks in the Eastern Cape, and damaging winds that could disrupt ports and harbours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Malema claims guilty verdict a ‘badge of honour’, vows to appeal

EFF leader Julius Malema in East London, 1 October. Picture: X / @EFFSouthAfrica

EFF leader Julius Malema gave an expectedly defiant response to being found guilty on multiple gun-related charges.

Taking the party’s stage outside the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, Malema attacked his detractors and claimed the judgment was an attempt to discredit the EFF.

After two and a half days, the court found Malema guilty on five charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Good news for Sassa social grant recipients using gold and black cards

Postbank. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

A termination of a master services agreement (MSA) between Postbank and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was halted at the eleventh hour.

The agreement was set to lapse on 30 September 2025 following ongoing disputes and a recent High Court ruling.

It would have seen Postbank’s role in paying social grants come to an abrupt end, potentially disrupting access for millions of beneficiaries.

Nathi Mthethwa did not have protection detail at time of death, Dirco says

Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, did not have a protection detail at the time of his death, says the Department of International Relations (Dirco).

The 58-year-old Mthethwa was reported missing by his wife on Monday after she received a worrying text message from him, according to prosecutors.

News of Mthethwa’s death broke on Tuesday after his body was found at a hotel in the French capital, Paris.

Inside the remains of Zoo Lake bowls clubhouse gutted by fire [VIDEO]

The Zoo Lake Bowls Club building was gutted by a fire on 1 October 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Zoo Lake clubhouse in Johannesburg has been gutted by a fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said they responded to a fire incident call at the Zoo Lake clubhouse before 7am on Wednesday.

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance as emergency services rushed to the scene.

