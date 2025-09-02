Cartoon of the day: 2 September 2025

The ANC cannot blame its self-made challenges for its failures

The ANC cannot blame its failures on challenges it helped create.

The party held Special Regional General Councils (RGCs) across all provinces over the weekend, analysing the problems it currently faces and planning for future elections.

In Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, provincial task team (PTT) coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu told delegates that renewal was a non-negotiable if they wanted to build public trust.

“This takes place at a decisive moment when the ANC is driving renewal while tackling the challenges of declining trust, which undermine its capacity to lead society effectively.

“The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal reaffirms that renewal is not an option but a historic duty — one that safeguards the soul of the movement and restores the confidence of the people in their liberation movement,” he was quoted by The Citizen‘s sister publication, The Witness, as saying.

Debate followed at most meetings, with the outcomes set to be consolidated and presented to the National Governing Council in December.

Factionalism

In the Eastern Cape, tensions ran high as National chairperson Gwede Mantashe called for an end to factionalism.

“Our responsibility is to tell them [delegates] that division doesn’t make you stronger. It doesn’t matter whether your faction is stronger than the other — together, you are weaker.

“They must be united. That was the main message to everybody,” he added to the SABC News.