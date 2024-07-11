Cartoon of the day

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says funding for South Africa's superfans will stop.

Whenever South Africa has played in a major sports tournament in recent years, superfans have been in the crowd—so much so that Mama Joy and Botha Msila have become household names.

The fans not only get to attend some of the biggest events in the world, but they do so at the expense of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

But Gayton McKenzie, the new minister of sport, has put an end to this.

“We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” he said on Tuesday.

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) released an updated list of beneficiaries on Wednesday. It revealed that more than R72 million was paid to 3 962 artists between 2020 and 2021.

The money was paid to the artists to support them during the Covid pandemic.

“I have been bombarded by people saying they don’t get help. Sport, Arts and Culture says it did help.

“That is the end game, including the enablers within the department. You cannot grow anything with the wrong people. We need to bring back school sports and arts. We need to make the fans happy again. We must be intentional and loud so that those at the back can hear,” McKenzie said.

