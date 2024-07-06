Cartoon of the day

President Cyril Ramaphosa swore in his Cabinet ministers this week, with some notable new faces forming the government of national unity (GNU).

One of the most striking aspects of the Cabinet is the absence of names that have been part of South Africa’s government for a long time.

Former ministers, such as Naledi Pandor, Pravin Gordhan, Bheki Cele, Thandi Modise and Thulas Nxesi, will not be returning to parliament.

Earlier this year, Pandor and Gordhan announced they would not be available to form part of the 7th administration.

The other ministers will now have to be content as MPs.

Some of the former ministers lost their positions in the Cabinet to make way for opposition party members.

Some of the opposition party leaders that are now part of Ramaphosa’s GNU are the DA’s John Steenhuisen, the PA’s Gayton McKenzie and UDM’s Bantu Holomisa.

