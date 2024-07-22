Cartoon of the day

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the plans of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA).

The GNU is sure to be tested soon and hard. It will struggle to survive unless it can quickly start delivering the economic and employment benefits that more pragmatic policies and more efficient government can potentially unlock.