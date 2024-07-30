Cartoon of the day

A leaked document revealed Zuma is likely to be booted from the ANC after a recent disciplinary hearing.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party claims the alleged leak of a document stating that former president Jacob Zuma would be expelled from the ANC is an “attempt by the [party] of President Cyril Ramaphosa to undermine” him.

According to eNCA, Zuma is likely to be booted from the party after a recent disciplinary hearing.

The broadcaster said it had “reliably learnt” that Zuma would likely be found guilty of misconduct and be expelled by the ANC’s disciplinary committee.

The leaked document, allegedly detailing the decision, was shared on social media. The unsigned document is dated 29 July (Monday). In it, five members of the committee are noted as agreeing with the decision to expel Zuma.

