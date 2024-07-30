Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

30 Jul 2024

06:00 am

Cartoon of the day

A leaked document revealed Zuma is likely to be booted from the ANC after a recent disciplinary hearing.

Zuma

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party claims the alleged leak of a document stating that former president Jacob Zuma would be expelled from the ANC is an “attempt by the [party] of President Cyril Ramaphosa to undermine” him.

According to eNCA, Zuma is likely to be booted from the party after a recent disciplinary hearing.

The broadcaster said it had “reliably learnt” that Zuma would likely be found guilty of misconduct and be expelled by the ANC’s disciplinary committee.

The leaked document, allegedly detailing the decision, was shared on social media. The unsigned document is dated 29 July (Monday). In it, five members of the committee are noted as agreeing with the decision to expel Zuma.

Continue reading

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport Another medal for South Africa as Alan Hatherly secures Olympic bronze
Politics ‘Running on a dangerous platform’: ANC confirms Zuma’s expulsion
Courts No deportation as NPA decides to prosecute 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga
Business Estate agents say they’re misrepresented in FATF compliance issue
Multimedia PICTURES: Team South Africa in action at the Olympics

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES