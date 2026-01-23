Cartoon of the day: 23 January 2026

Ramaphosa said problems in the education system risk undermining South Africa's future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week acknowledged big problems in South Africa’s education system, warning that they need urgent intervention.

He said the problems in the education system risk undermining South Africa’s growth and social development.

The urgent problems the president listed were skills shortages, hurdles to mother-tongue-based education, weak early learning foundations, high school dropout rates and unsafe school transport.

But these are all problems the government should be intervening in. Instead it seems to be merely standing on the sidelines and observing.

