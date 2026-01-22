Ramaphosa chooses Dinkie Portia Dube as Deputy Public Protector: 4 things you need to know about her appointment

Her appointment, for a term of seven years, is effective from February 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as Deputy Public Protector.

The Presidency made the announcement on Thursday.

Appointment

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the appointment, for a term of seven years, is effective from February 1.

“The President has made this appointment in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994 (Act 23 of 1994), on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

“Advocate Dube has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector with expertise in oversight, complaints management and investigation,” Magwenya said.

Career

Dube is currently the Director-General of the Public Service Commission, having previously served as the Chief Director: Operations in the Office of the Military Ombud.

Between 2011 and 2014, Adv Dube was the provincial director of the Gauteng Office of the Public Protector of South Africa.

Experience

Her professional experience includes complaint resolution in the then Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection and a tenure as a legal officer in the South African Human Rights Commission.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Adv Dube well in her new role in the Public Protector as a supreme administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in all matters of the state,” Magwenya said.

Public protector

The position of deputy public protector became vacant following the appointment of the previous incumbent of the post, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, to the position of public protector.

Gcaleka was recommended for appointment as the new Public Protector, after the National Assembly voted in October last year.

Gcaleka was acting in the position after the suspension and later dismissal of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was recommended by parliament’s ad hoc committee from a list of eight candidates.

Gcaleka, the youngest public protector, needed 60% of the house to be appointed.

