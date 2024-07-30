Opinion

By Themba Siwela

30 Jul 2024

06:17 am

Cartoon of the day

Zuma has made a political comeback with the MK party.

Cartoon 30 July 2024 Zuma ANC

The ANC on Monday announced it has officially kicked its former president Jacob Zuma out of the party.

The ANC decided to expel Zuma after he announced in December that he would campaign for the MK party.

Zuma has 21 days to appeal his expulsion. He, however, doesn’t seem to be bothered by his expulsion.

The former president showed that he still has a lot of support in South Africa when he ran as the MK party’s leader in the May elections. He also returned to parliament after that success.

His popularity has even been given as one of the reasons the ANC lost support during the 2024 polls.

ALSO READ: ‘Running on a dangerous platform’: ANC confirms Zuma’s expulsion

