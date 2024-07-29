‘Running on a dangerous platform’: ANC confirms Zuma’s expulsion

Zuma has 21 days to appeal his expulsion from the ANC.

The African National Congress (ANC) has officially cut ties with former president Jacob Zuma.

This after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him from the party following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

Zuma did not attend his disciplinary hearing, insisting on an in-person session, as opposed to the party’s virtual hearing.

In a briefing on Monday, the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced Zuma’s expulsion.

“The charged member is found guilty of contravening Rule 25.17.17.4 of the ANC constitution, read with subsection (2) for prejudicing the integrity or repute of the organisation by acting in collaboration with a registered political party, to wit the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which is not in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the party.”

Zuma and Ramaphosa’s ANC

On 16 December 2023, Zuma went against his party’s constitution and announced that he would not be campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

“It would be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC under Ramaphosa,” he said in a media briefing.

He further stated that he would not be voting for the ANC but, the registered uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

“The ANC has been reduced to an organisation hardly respected by those it sought to liberate. It’s clear they’re disappointed by the party’s conduct under the current leadership.”

However, Zuma vowed he would die in the ANC and would stay on because he understood the original plans of the organisation.

“I hold a very deep commitment to the ANC. I will die as a member of the ANC,” he said.

‘Dangerous platform’

On Monday, Mbalula said Zuma had actively impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the ANC from power while claiming that he had not severed his membership.

“This conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC Constitution,” said Mbalula.

He further slammed Zuma’s criticism of the country’s constitution and the election results. Zuma believes the results were rigged and wants his claims tested in court.

Mbalula Zuma’s actions as “a dangerous platform”.

“He has meted out a host of anti-revolutionary outbursts, including mischievously calling into question the credibility of our electoral processes without cause and discrediting the rationale of our judicial system.

“The political values and democratic institutions he is mobilising against were consciously embedded into our constitutional dispensation by the ANC; as strategic advances of the values of the National Democratic Revolution.”

Zuma has 21 days to appeal his expulsion.

ANC vs Mandla Msibi

ANC Mpumalanga provincial treasurer remains suspended, said Mbalula.

Msibi was suspended from the party by the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in April. His appeal was dismissed last week.

“The NDC has decided not to interfere with the sanction imposed by the PDC (provincial disciplinary committee) which it considers to be appropriate in the circumstances. The appeal is dismissed,” said Mbalula.

Msibi and two other ANC members are accused of trying to sabotage the party’s 112th birthday celebrations held in Mbombela Stadium in January.

“His actions were in utter disregard for the organisation, its president and code of conduct,” said Mbalula.

“The planning for the march had gone beyond the stage of attempt and the evidence showed that the organisers including Msibi, were defiant and not prepared to heed the call of the ANC to review their resolution and call off the march.

“There was nothing political about the approach of the organisers nor any justification for their actions. It was transactional in nature.”

Msibi remains a member of the party.