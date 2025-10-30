Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 30 October 2025

By Themba Siwela

30 October 2025

Mashatile said the ANC needs to fix its past mistakes.

Mashatile ANC past mistakes cartoon

Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Monday said the ANC had failed to improve the lives of South Africans and that the party must correct the mistakes it made in the past.

He was addressing party members in Ekurhuleni.

“As we approach the 2026 local government elections, the point of departure, comrades, is that as the ANC, we have not done enough to improve the lives of South Africans; we must take accountability for this.

“But most importantly, we must have strategies on how we correct the mistakes and then things improve for the better.”

Mashatile said these mistakes need to be fixed before the 2026 local government elections.

Will voters be swayed by Mashatile’s words? We’ll find out next year.

READ NEXT: Looking for answers among the dead: ANC leaders visit Tambo’s grave to ‘introspect’

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cartoon Cartoon of the day Local Elections Paul Mashatile

