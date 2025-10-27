Looking for answers among the dead: ANC leaders visit Tambo’s grave to ‘introspect’

Tambo is credited for his efforts in garnering international support for his party.

The ANC’s regional secretary in the City of Ekurhuleni, Jongizizwe Dlabathi says the party must use the occasion of Oliver Tambo’s birth to reflect on the party’s misfortunes.

He was speaking on the sidelines at a wreathlaying ceremony for the late Tambo, who would have turned 108 years today.

Wreath laying

The wreathlaying ceremony took place at the Tamboville cemetery in Benoni.

“I think coming here today forms part of revival, introspection and some sort of pilgrimage where we must reconnect with our leaders and introspect on where we went wrong and take courage from some of their lessons.

“We are excited that irrespective of the circumstances of where we find ourselves, we are still able to converge and pay tribute to our former leader comrade Oliver Reginal Tambo,” he told Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi gave a speech at this commemoration service. There were other ANC politicians present.

ALSO READ: Brown Mogotsi: Mbalula can’t kick me out of the ANC

GNU

However, Dlabathi acknowledged that the party had taken a hard knock in recent elections.

“We obviously find ourselves in an unfortunate moment where the electorate has not necessarily given the ANC the absolute majority to govern, we take comfort from the fact that we do form part of the collaborative government,” he said.

Can the dead solve the ANC’s problems

This wreathlaying ceremony comes at a time when ANC leaders have been criticised for their roles in state capture and scandals such as the arms deal.

It also comes at a time when a parliamentary ad hoc committee is investigating claims that some politicians including senior ANC leaders have been colluding with criminal elements.

The party’s poor performance at the general elections last year resulted in it having to share power with the DA.

ANC reflections on Tambo

The ANC’s national office also sent a statement on Monday paying tribute to Tambo’s legacy.

“Born on 27 October 1917, President Tambo embodied the highest ideals of our movement; integrity, humility, unity and principled struggle.

“As the leader of the ANC in exile, he transformed adversity into strategy and exile into a platform for global solidarity. His diplomatic genius rallied the world against apartheid and positioned the ANC as the moral vanguard of freedom,” said the party.

The party described Tambo as a “moral compass” for its cadres.

“His legacy reminds us that the strength of the ANC lies not in power, but in principle, in our ability to lead society through ethical governance, unity of purpose and service to the people.

“His life remains an enduring testament that revolutions are sustained by discipline, not slogans; by truth, not expediency,” the party said.

NOW READ: Are ANC events being funded with dirty money?