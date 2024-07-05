Cartoon of the day

Rulani Mokwena has suggested he was forced out as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Rulani Mokwena’s stint as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns came to an end on Wednesday.

Mokwena’s departure came as a surprise after he won three DStv Premiership titles in a row as Sundowns coach.

Reports suggested the coach was given the boot because he had a poor working relationship with the club’s sporting director Flemming Berg.

ALSO READ: Sundowns confirm shock Rulani Mokwena departure

Manqoba Mngqithi will take charge of the team in the interim. It is unclear who will be appointed as Mokwena’s successor on a full-time basis, but French coach Patrice Carteron is thought to be the front-runner.

Sundowns said they had “amicably” parted ways with Mokwena.

However, Mokwena later told Robert Marawa that he didn’t want to leave the club.

“I didn’t want to leave. I have to make that clear. But I think my hand was forced,” said Mokwena.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rulani Mokwena opens up on shock Sundowns exit