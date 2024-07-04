Andile Jali finds new home after Swallows exit

Chippa confirmed Jali's signing on Thursday.

Chippa United FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



Jali joins the Chilli Boys as a free agent after parting ways with Moroka Swallows in December last year.

“Chippa United FC is delighted to announce the signing of the prominent, Andile Jali, for the upcoming season.



“Born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, Jali left the province to pursue a successful career in both international and domestic football.



“He is finally returning to his home province, bringing his wealth of experience and skills to strengthen our squad. Welcome Back To The Eastern Cape Mhlekazi,” read a statement from Chippa on their social media pages.



The club, however, did not divulge the length of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder’s contract.

Jali comes comes Chippa with a wealth of experience having won over five league titles and also played for four years in Belgium.



The Chilli Boys will be hoping that his experience will help the team achieve its targets this coming season.

Chippa finished the season on 12th position last season and they will be looking to do better than that in the 2024/25 season.