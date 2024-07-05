Khune left behind as Kaizer Chiefs jet off to Türkiye

The former Bafana captain was a noticeable absentee from the travelling contingent.

Itumeleng Khune’s future with Kaizer Chiefs remains in doubt after the goalkeeper was left behind from the travelling team to Türkiye.



ALSO READ: Chiefs monitoring Kekana situation at Sundowns

Chiefs players and the technical team left the country for Türkiye on Thursday where they will hold their three-week preseason camp.

Khune, whose future with Amakhosi remains uncertain following the expiry of his contract in June, was a noticeable absentee from the travelling contingent.

FARPost reports that the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was informed by Chiefs that he won’t be part of the playing squad for the upcoming season. However, Khune still wants to continue playing.

“Itu remains determined to play and has communicated that to the club. However, it appears he’s not in the new technical team’s plans, and he’s also expressed a clear disinterest in coaching,” an unnamed source is quoted as saying by the publication.



ALSO READ: Pule leaves emotional goodbye message to Orlando Pirates

It remains to be seen if Khune will accept Chiefs’ offer of a non-playing role at the club or if the 37-year-old goalkeeper will join another DStv Premiership side.