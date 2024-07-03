Sundowns confirm shock Mokwena departure

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially announced the departure of Rulani Mokwena ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 season.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the Brazilians maintained that they parted ways “amicably” despite reports that Mokwena was pushed out of the door due to a poor working relationship with sporting director Flemming Berg.

The news of Mokwena’s unceremonious exit at Chloorkop broke on Tuesday after Sundowns players were informed by club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe of their decision to cut ties with him.



Manqoba Mngqithi will take charge of the team as they prepare for the new season which will culminate in Masandawana participating at next year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

“The decision of Mamelodi Sundowns was taken by the Board taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club,” part of the statement read.

“And (it) was not influenced or based on the recommendation of any individual associated with the club. Sundowns is deeply committed to the development and growth of South African coaches and players. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is preparing and focusing on competing in all the upcoming competitions and is honoured to be one of four Football Clubs representing the African Continent in the historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025.”

Mokwena leaves the club after guiding them to back to back DStv Premiership titles as a sole head coach.



He joined the club as a junior coach and was later promoted to the senior team to work under former coach Pitso Mosimane.



The 37-year-old was part of the 2016 team that won the Caf Champions League where he served as assistant coach alongside Mngqithi.

“Mamelodi Sundowns and Rulani Mokwena amicably concluded an agreement bringing to an end Rulani Mokwena’s employment as head coach,” the club belatedly confirmed.

“Sundowns wishes to express its gratitude to Rulani Mokwena for his contribution to the successes and achievements of the club during his tenure as head coach. Rulani Mokwena will forever be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family and the club wishes him all of the very best with his future endeavours.”



It’s not yet clear if Mngqithi will be given the reins on a full time basis but Patrice Carteron is rumoured to be the leading candidate for the vacant seat.

The French coach has in the past managed Egyptian giants Al-Ahly and Zamalek.