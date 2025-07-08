Cartoon of the day: 8 July 2025

KZN police commissioner accused the minister of interfering in cases.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has accused senior police officers and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

Mkhwanazi also said his political killings task team was prevented from exposing a large drug trafficking syndicate.

Mchunu, however, called the allegations baseless and lacking evidence.

NOW READ: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud