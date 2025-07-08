Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 8 July 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

8 July 2025

07:10 am

KZN police commissioner accused the minister of interfering in cases.

KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi minister Senzo mchunu

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has accused senior police officers and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

Mkhwanazi also said his political killings task team was prevented from exposing a large drug trafficking syndicate.

Mchunu, however, called the allegations baseless and lacking evidence.

NOW READ: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Police Senzo Mchunu

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mkhwanazi knows the risk of speaking out, says police committee chair
South Africa Medical aids slammed for procedural unfairness in new report   
Courts Zuma can only appeal for ‘my removal’ if he’s convicted and sentenced, Downer says
News Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud
News ‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp