Hawks secure conviction in Tyefu Police Station burglary and state firearms theft

Luncedo Ndwayana and Thandile Ndwayana were successfully convicted in the Qonce Regional Court on 21 May 2026.

The Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) unit has scored a decisive breakthrough after the Qonce Regional Court convicted two brothers for the brazen 2021 burglary at Tyefu Police Station, the theft of state‑issued firearms and ammunition, and the attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Luncedo Ndwayana and Thandile Ndwayana were successfully convicted in the Qonce Regional Court on 21 May 2026.

Infiltration

On 20 June 2021, Tyefu Police Station was unlawfully infiltrated while two police officials were attending to service-related complaints within the policing precinct.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said before leaving the premises, the officials had secured the entrance gate, security gate, and Community Service Centre (CSC) doors in accordance with prescribed security protocols.

“Upon returning, the officials discovered that the station’s perimeter gate, security gate, and CSC entrance had been forcibly breached in what was deemed a calculated attack on state infrastructure.”

Theft

Investigations revealed that the perpetrators had stolen critical state assets, including two computers, two Z88 9mm service pistols with magazines, and an R5 rifle loaded with 112 live rounds of ammunition. A criminal case was immediately opened and assigned to the Hawks for further investigation.

Mhlakuvana said investigators launched an intensive intelligence-driven operation aimed at tracing the stolen firearms, identifying the perpetrators, and neutralising any threat posed to surrounding communities.

“During follow-up operations relating to intelligence about a possible shooting incident in Ndlambe Village near Tyefu Police Station, police encountered Thandile Ndwayana, who opened fire on officers while attempting to evade arrest.

“Members responded and successfully subdued and arrested the suspect without any loss of life. A stolen Z88 9mm pistol linked directly to the Tyefu Police Station burglary was recovered in his possession,” Mhlakuvana said.

Arrest

Mhlakuvana said further investigations led to the arrest of Luncedo Ndwayana.

He said Hawks’ investigators subsequently recovered another stolen Z88 9mm pistol concealed inside the handbag of the accused’s grandmother.

“Additional searches conducted nearby resulted in the recovery of two firearm magazines and one of the stolen computers hidden in bushes adjacent to the police station.

“Both accused have remained in custody since their arrest after bail was successfully opposed. They appeared in court on several occasions before being convicted,” Mhlakuvana said.

Guilty

Thandile Ndwayana was found guilty of housebreaking, theft, possession of a prohibited fully automatic firearm, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built‑up area, and attempted murder.

Luncedo Ndwayana was convicted of housebreaking, theft, and unlawful possession of firearms, including a prohibited weapon.

The matter has been postponed to 19 June 2026 for sentencing at Alice Regional Court.