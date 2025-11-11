Climate crisis fuels refugee vicious cycle

Extreme weather hits countries hosting refugees, forcing families already fleeing violence to face repeated loss, hunger, and devastation.

You know you have a massive global crisis on your hands when three out of four of the 117 million people displaced by war, violence and persecution are living in countries facing high to extreme exposure to climate-related hazards.

UN refugee agency UNHCR said “within 15 years the places currently hosting nearly half the world’s refugees could be facing extreme exposure to climate-related shocks”.

Over the past decade, “weather-related disasters had caused around 250 million internal displacements within countries”.

UN refugees chief Filippo Grandi said: “Extreme weather is destroying homes and livelihoods and forcing families – many who have already fled violence – to flee once more. These are people who have already endured immense loss and now they face the same hardships and devastation again.

“They are among the hardest hit by severe droughts, deadly floods and record-breaking heatwaves, yet they have the fewest resources to recover.”

He added: “Many of these locations are likely to become uninhabitable due to the deadly combination of extreme heat and high humidity.”

There is little money to help these refugees as the US, under Donald Trump, has cut foreign aid.

The United States used to provide 40% of the UNHCR’s budget.

Other countries have also slashed their donations.

It’s a vicious circle with no end in sight, which is deeply sad.

