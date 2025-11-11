ANC needs new branches, not rotten eggs, says Phosa

Phosa says the party cannot be restored with existing dysfunctional branches and must rebuild from the ground up to survive.

ANC stalwart Mathews Phosa raises a solid point when he says the party’s only chance for survival is for it to go back to basics.

Phosa insisted the ANC cannot be “restored with the same branches that exist today” and it had to reinvent itself if it was to correct its path again.

He said: “Factions originated at the top echelon of the party and spread down to the branch level, rendering the party dysfunctional. In theory, the ANC is redeemable, but in practice, it is not. I say this because you cannot correct the ANC with the same branches that exist today. They are full of worms and rot.”

Phosa added: “To revive the ANC, you must go back to the basics and establish new branches. I am saying that the ANC can only be revived and redeemed with new branches; with new people who should not come with factions or the worms of infighting and factional influence from the top. You cannot make an omelette with rotten eggs. We need fresh branches; it’s a torturous route to redeemability of the ANC.”

In a surprising admission recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country’s best-performing municipalities are often those controlled by the DA, and urged his councillors to learn from the way the DA runs its municipalities.

At national level the ANC had no option but to form a government of national unity after its support in last year’s general elections declined to 40.2% – down from 57.5% in 2019.

Since the first democratic elections in 1994, it was the first time the ANC did not record a majority result.

Phosa didn’t mince his words while urging the ANC to have a long, hard look at itself and its future.

The question is: will anyone in the ANC listen?

They really should.

