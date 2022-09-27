Editorial staff
27 Sep 2022
Cosatu reflecting reality of all of us

Mantashe’s arrogance knows no bounds and he has lectured any critics of his hydrocarbons-first policy for energy as being antidevelopment.

Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
You have to hand it to Gwede Mantashe – he has done more to unite South Africans across the spectrum than anyone since Nelson Mandela … but in hate, not respect. He has alienated everyone from the left to the right. Yesterday, he was unceremoniously booed off the stage at the Cosatu conference, as delegates sang the old struggle song, Asinamali (which means “we have no money” in isiZulu), which was the rallying sound of the Lamontville rent protests in the 1980s. Mantashe’s arrogance knows no bounds and he has lectured any critics of his hydrocarbons-first policy for energy as...