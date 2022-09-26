WATCH: ‘Hamba Gwede!’ – Mantashe booed off Cosatu congress stage

Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has been booed off stage at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) national congress.

The trade union federation kicked off its 14th national congress on Monday, in Johannesburg, where it was expected to discuss policy and elect new leadership.

Cosatu, which was formed in December 1985, is South Africa’s biggest trade union federation and is in alliance with the governing ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Mantashe was supposed to present the ANC’s message of support to the union, but his stay was short lived after he was heckled by Cosatu members.

As he went on stage to deliver the ANC’s message of support, hundreds of delegates left their seats, walking to the front of the venue and singing loudly.

According to reports, delegates did not want Mantashe to address them because workers were angry.

Delegates chanted “asinamali” and “hamba-Gwede”.

They are blaming ANC for failing to address the labour, living, and economic crises.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

