Cover-ups and corruption threaten ANC’s future

If the ANC closes ranks to bury explosive allegations, the resulting backlash could seal the party’s political fate.

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP David Mandla Skosana had a point when he expressed the fear in parliament yesterday that a proposed inquiry into allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi would go nowhere, as had the infamous Phala Phala affair.

We differ from him in his belief that Phala Phala was swept under the carpet, because we could see no hard evidence of wrongdoing by President Cyril Ramaphosa – the owner of the game farm where foreign currency was allegedly stashed in a sofa – despite the howls of his opponents.

On the contrary, it was evident that the anti-Ramaphosa faction in the ANC and its allies outside the party were pushing an agenda.

Having said that, though, it must be noted that, when it came time to debate the issue in parliament and vote on it, the ANC’s MPs stayed in line.

This time, however, the atmosphere is clearly different.

The accusations by Mkhwanazi that “on leave” police minister Senzo Mchunu had been involved in dirty dealing, including disbanding a vital police unit, are far more serious than the cobbled-together Phala Phala ones.

The top KZN cop’s suggestion of a massive criminal mafia, with links to top politicians and those in the security apparatus and legal system, has a ring of truth to it – especially given that, virtually weekly, stories emerge of ANC cadres getting caught putting their hands in the taxpayer till.

Even those inside the ANC cannot run away from that reality.

So, whether they will stand together to dismiss the allegations – if that is what they are ordered to do – is open to doubt.

What is not in doubt is that if there is the slightest whiff of a cover-up or a closing of ranks to hide criminality, then that will be the death knell for the ANC.

