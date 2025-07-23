How children may gain or lose with AI

AI could either boost children’s learning or dull their thinking—parents must tread carefully in this tech-driven era.

How should parents of young children deal with the reality of artificial intelligence (AI)? Is it going to be a boon or a bane?

Certainly, with the prospect of AI becoming the repository of all humankind’s knowledge – and that is a distinct possibility – the young people should, in theory, be able to broaden their horizons and become better educated.

On the other hand, kids could just use it as a short cut and a lazy way to success, without giving their own brain cells a work out.

Research has already shown that brain activity and memory were more stimulated in individuals not using AI than in those who had access to it.

Many parents are worried about the power of AI to generate fake news and imagery… that latter becoming so good that it is almost impossible to detect that it is not real.

Does that mean children will grow up out of touch with “real reality”?

Then, there will definitely be parents who see AI – and who have the resources to acquire the best version of it – as a way to give their offspring a foot up in life at the expense of others.

Not even AI knows where this is going.

