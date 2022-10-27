Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
27 Oct 2022
Crime has South Africa in a corner

We desperately need a social system that will meet these offenders on a humane level and deter them from future and repeat crimes.

With the release of the crime statistics, one has to ask: other than the greed, what are the contributing factors to the crippling effects of high crime in SA? The truth is the state of our socioeconomic living is a major factor: the lack of resources, the lack of job opportunities and the ever-rising costs of living. These are the pull factors to a life of crime. Until we address the socioeconomic conditions we find ourselves in, the status quo will remain. My sympathy should not be mistaken for tolerance of any wrongdoing. Kidnappers and murderers should face the full...

