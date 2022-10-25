Daily news update: Bokgabo Poo case, R5 million ransom and more tavern killings

Citizen Reporter

“Can you please tell me where the rest of my child’s body parts are, so I can bury her?”

These were the words of Bokgabo Poo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, when his child’s alleged killer Ntokozo Zikhali was walking away from court after his case was postponed in the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Speaking to the media outside court, Ndlovu said he might seem like a drama queen, but the family needs to grieve properly and bury Bokgabo.

“It is taking so long; he needs to tell us what happened to the rest of the body parts that are missing right now,” said Ndlovu.

He said if he had a chance to speak to Zikhali, he would ask him what happened to his daughter, and make him feel the pain his daughter felt when she died.

Nkangala municipal manager Maggie Skhosana, who was kidnapped along with her driver outside the municipal gates on 20 October 2022. Photo: Middelburg Observer

Both women were kidnapped in front of the municipality’s entry gates last Thursday.

Ms Skhosana, who is wheelchair-dependent, was abducted alongside Ms Mtsweni shortly after 08:00 in the presence of municipal security guards.

Ms Mtsweni was pulled over by a white Ford Fiesta with flashing blue lights before she could enter the gates.

A man armed with a rifle got into the vehicle with the women, before ordering Ms Mtsweni to drive off.

She was later ordered to the back of the car with the man taking the wheel.

The ransom is expected to be paid in cash, though more details about the terms of a ransom delivery cannot be revealed yet.

The task team has already identified several suspects aligned with the Boko Haram gang.

Four people were killed in a tavern in the Jerusalema informal Settlement in Florida on Sunday. Picture: Twitter/ @Sli_Masikane

Four people have been killed in a local tavern in the Jerusalema informal settlement in Florida in yet another deadly tavern shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has launched an investigation to trace the group of suspects behind the shooting.

According to reports, a group of unknown suspects stormed into the tavern on the West Rand and started randomly shooting at the patrons, killing four including the tavern owner.

“One of the deceased is alleged to be the owner of the unlicensed liquor outlet where the incident took place. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit’s Murder and Robbery team is investigating,” said General Mawela.

Brenda Ngxoli. Picture: Instagram

Actress Brenda Ngxoli recently welcomed her first child, much to the surprise of her legion of fans.

“You can add Mommy to my title of achievements” tweeted the actress over the weekend, along with a picture of her snuggling up to her child.

She followed her tweet up with a post of a TikTok video featuring a highlight reel of images taken during her pregnancy calling it the “most precious” time in her life.

“This journey has made me appreciative and ever-grateful. At times there were blistering winds of challenges, tears and laughter. As I thank you all for your wonderful messages, I’d also like to thank my friends, colleagues and family who were there for me,” added Brenda.

She was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from fans and other media practitioners.