Cruelty has no place in society

French lawmakers are debating a Bill which doesn’t seek to ban bullfighting, it merely aims to ban children under 16 participating.

Many are the Europeans who criticise African traditional cultural practices as barbaric, particularly when it comes to cruelty to animals.

Yet, even this deep into the 21st century, bullfighting continues in Europe.

What, we wonder, is the cultural justification for torturing and abusing an animal… other than to reinforce a toxic macho culture?

In France, from today, lawmakers will be debating a Bill which doesn’t seek to ban the gory custom of bullfighting altogether, it merely aims to ban children under 16 from attending bullfights.

Experts say it’s unlikely to pass, though, because of fierce opposition from aficionados of the centuries-old tradition. French legislation bans cruelty to animals and bullfighting is outlawed in most of France.

But bullfighting is allowed in the south in cities such as Bayonne, Nimes and Beziers, where it is regarded as a cultural tradition, despite complaints from activists.

Supporters claim such a law will kill off bullfighting because the tradition won’t be able to be passed on to children.

They argue that parents and children should be allowed to choose. But is a child under the age of 16 mature enough to do so?

More importantly, why is this even up for debate? Gratuitous cruelty has no place in any modern civilisation.

