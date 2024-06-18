Cartoon of the day
It’s all systems go for Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration after the 71-year-old statesman’s re-election at the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Centre on Friday evening.
The inauguration is set to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday 19 June and will be live-streamed on the government website and its various X platforms.
Presidential inauguration: What to know
“The presidential inauguration is expected to be attended by the president-elect of the Republic of South Africa, foreign heads of state, guests, and members of the public. The heads of states or governments and the delegates are expected to arrive at a different point of entry,” the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) said in a statement.
Where to park, bus service, shuttles
According to the TMPD, Rietondale Park will be open for invited guests and members of the public to park their cars and ride the bus to the Union Buildings to experience Ramaphosa‘s inauguration.
The shuttles will commence operations from 3am and 6.30am and there will be no private vehicle access to the Union Buildings or the area surrounding the venue, except for residents with permits.”
Presidential inauguration road closures: When and where
Motorists and residents have been urged to brace themselves for road closures.
TMPD and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to monitor all affected streets.
The Tshwane metro has urged all residents in streets affected by the closures to collect permits from the Pieter Delport Centre at 770 Government Avenue in Eastcliff.
The residents will have to present proof of residence when collecting the permits.
The following streets will be closed from 3am on Wednesday, 19 June until 6am on Thursday, 20 June:
- Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street
- Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street
- Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street
- Festival and Stanza Bopape Street
- Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hill and Stanza Bopape Street
- Orient and Stanza Bopape Street
- Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street
- East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street
- Pine and Stanza Bopape Street
- Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street
- Johan and Stanza Bopape Street
- Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street
- Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street
- Ledys/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street
- Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street
- Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street
- Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street
- Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street
- Madiba Street and Government Avenue
- Edmond Street and Government Avenue
- Balmoral and Government Avenue
- Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road
- Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street
- Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House
- East and Government Avenue
- Beckett Street and Government Avenue
- Pine Street and Government Avenue
- Blackwood Street and Government Avenue
- North Street
- Soutpansberg Street
- Van De Merwe Street
- Nuffield Street
Alternative routes
Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and make use of the following alternative routes where possible:
- Pretorius Street
- Park Street
- Du Toit Street
- Greef Street
- Frederika Street
- Justice Mahomed Street
