Danger of political foot in the mouth

Sometimes you have to wonder whether our politicians are just looking to get a reaction out of the people they are supposed to serve.

Surely, they actually can’t believe what comes out of their mouths half the time?

You usually don’t have to wait for too long to hear one of our “honourable members” trying to make a fool of the public with daft statements, but this week three of our politicians went above and beyond their usual balderdash.

Even by their low standards, their comments would have had everyone thinking that April Fools’ Day was extended for a week. First up was President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Her actions ‘should be commended’

Commenting on the resignation of speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the president said: “We should recognise her level of integrity for our democracy has made her do this. That should be commended and applauded.”

She’s only facing 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering, having been accused of receiving about R2.3 million in bribes related to a tender contract when she was defence minister in 2016.

Mr President, should she be commended and applauded for trying her best to delay her arrest, too?

Then Mapisa-Nqakula, having finally been dragged to court this week to apply for bail after ducking and diving for almost two weeks, played the sick and elderly card – insisting prison was no place for someone in her condition.

She said: “SA prisons are dramatically overcrowded, SA prisons are riddled with gang members. SA correctional services don’t have the facilities available for me or make provisions for my safety and security. SA prisons are incapable of any form of rehabilitation.”

Yes, Mr President, Mapisa-Nqakula is virtuous. And the former correctional services minister is certainly equipped to judge the state of our prisons, having “overseen” them for three years between 2009 and 2012.

However, the creativity from our politicians this week was not just limited to ANC members.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema surely took the cake when he suggested his second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, should be the next finance minister if the ANC and EFF helped each other. It all beggars belief. Sadly, it’s no laughing matter.