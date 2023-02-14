Defence sector can potentially create 60 000 jobs

James Kerr

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa concentrated on four elements that concern South Africans most: load shedding; unemployment; poverty and the rising cost of living; and crime and corruption.

Let’s celebrate that the defence sector has an influence on each of the elements that concern South Africans the most – now and potentially into the future.

SANDF

We know that Ramaphosa wears several hats. One of them is as commander-in-chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

So, it is a pity that the president made no mention of the sterling work of the SANDF, or of soldiers making the greatest sacrifice, as recently as a week ago, for their country.

The SANDF is protecting power stations. When all else fails, call on the SANDF, with its limited resources, to perform the task of safeguarding critical infrastructure.

This is task 5 from the Defence Review 2015. Soon, the SANDF may be called on to monitor and protect items like rail infrastructure.

NOW READ: SANDF doesn’t have capacity to protect Eskom power plants

Sadi

There is potential for the SANDF, with the help of the SA defence industry (Sadi), to impact on infrastructure monitoring and protection.

Sadi-related entities already assist with load shedding solutions. The Reunert Applied Electronics division, which includes the Reutech businesses, also houses Terra Firma Solutions and Blue Nova that are ready to supply SA’s solar and battery needs.

Rheinmetall Denel Munitions’ green hydrogen mobile solution is ready to assist in rural energy needs. A number of ex-Sadi people have entered the solar installation market due to shrinking defence acquisition budgets.

50 000 – 60 000 jobs

Sadi can play a role in the employment domain and has the short-term potential of unlocking 50 000 to 60 000 jobs if government, SANDF and defence industry join hands.

Now this is a true stimulus when viewed against the numbers presented in the Sona. The SANDF is not currently a direct reference when speaking of unemployment.

The SANDF does have a goal, as stated in the Defence Review 2015, to assist with developmental and other ordered tasks.

The SANDF is a sleeping giant with the potential for mass training (two to three years’ guaranteed skills application) of the youth.

This could get people working towards growing the nation instead of surviving off a grant system. The Armiger “Plough Back Africa” initiative aims to assist South African veterans seeking job opportunities.

READ MORE: SANDF to shed 3,000 members in the next three years

Job listings

I would recommend that all defence and security sector employers support the site with any job listings. I recommend that all job-seeking veterans register. This is a community initiative aimed at helping each other.

Poverty is a ticking time bomb. The SANDF needs to be on standby for the next time the uprisings such as those experienced in July 2021 occur.

If the government does not address the poverty challenge, then the SANDF backup plan needs to be there to assist calm tensions.

Communities view the SANDF as a better deterrent than the police service and can be seen as the last line of defence.

Crime

The SA Military Health Service is assisting in rural areas due to the ability to reach these areas with high mobility vehicles or aircraft. The SANDF needs to be supplied with the correct equipment and training to achieve these goals. Crime is a national challenge that the SANDF can assist with.

Corruption is a different story. Defence Review 2015 allows SANDF cooperation with the SA Police Service. The SANDF has been deployed in the Western Cape in a patrolling capacity to address a criminal element. Ramaphosa also highlighted the impact of the economy and then the potential for investment.

Sadi has potential to unlock investment. With a joint private sector, SOE Holding Company and government approach, there is potential to unlock investment that can create a R50 billion-plus a year industry in a relatively short term.

Sadi can join hands with the SANDF in establishing and maintaining defence capability. This would also cater for the development of local skills, development of supporting entrepreneurship and creation of direct and indirect jobs.

A high employment capacity could be unlocked, for example, if the SA Navy were to partner with local shipbuilders for an Offshore Patrol Vessel that could have commonality with patrol boats due for upgrade or replacement.

The local industry can design, manufacture and support these vessels. The job creation potential in the maritime sector is significant and can realistically unlock up to 10 000 long-term direct and indirect jobs with an order for six vessels.

New skills

This can be achieved while building new skills in SA. Add this to the potential armoured vehicle segment job creation potential of around 10 000 (direct and indirect) jobs with the correct placing of armoured personnel carrier, infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and future support vehicle contracts to support the SA Army in the combating of crime and potential uprisings and ambulances for SA Medical Health Service rural outreach.

Would there be an invite to Sadi to pitch an investment overview at the president’s poster child initiative – the 5th South African Investment Conference? The Aerospace & Defence Masterplan put down a first marker.

Nothing has been achieved since these words were captured. How does the defence sector catch the eye of their commander-in-chief to show potential?

The sector ticks all of the boxes in being able to address SA concerns. The SANDF has been at the forefront over the last year.

Maybe it’s time to leverage the potential of the defence sector as a whole. The SANDF and the defence industry are ready and willing to help address the concerns of South Africans if the commander-in-chief were to engage the sector.

ALSO READ: Mass shootings: SANDF deployment not the answer to killing spree – expert

-Kerr is founder of Orion Consulting CC. This is an edited version of an article which first appeared on defenceWeb.