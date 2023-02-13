Ramaphosa condemns ‘targeting’ of KZN Premier’s home

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the actions of protesters who stormed the home of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and her family.

A group of more than 100 protestors gathered around the home of Dube-Ncube on Saturday night.

According to media reports, the gathering had taken place outside the home while her family, including children, were inside.

President Ramaphosa wished the Premier and her family well after this incident and said he condemned the act.

‘Lawless and chaotic’

“We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic,” he said.

He also said in a statement on Monday that he welcomed the investigation especially because the Bill of Rights clearly stated that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

“These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families.

“These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy,” he said.

Investigation

Meanwhile, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka, has since ordered an investigation into the incident.

Hlomuka, who is also the Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) said the illegal gathering by over 100 people at night outside the premier’s residence smacks of dubious intentions and posed a threat to her family members.

“The Premier is a thick skinned public representative who is able to handle all matters that come with being a public representative. However, to storm a private residence and intimidate children is crossing the line,” said Hlomuka.

He also stated that the South African Police Service must investigate the legality of this action and whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens.

The ANC in KZN appointed Dube-Ncube as its premier after the resignation of Sihle Zikalala in August last year.

