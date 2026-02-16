Don’t get caught in the social net

Think before you post and remember: anger and keyboards don't mix.

The internet had its genesis in the urge – requirement, more like it – of researchers in disparate places to communicate with each other in real time.

The Big Bang explosion of the medium has taken it way beyond even those first nerd users would have imagined… but it is still a valuable communication tool.

However, experts like netnographer Carmen Murray are noting that, especially when it comes to social media, people are becoming more circumspect in how they use it and what they post. That’s because nothing ever dies in cyberspace.

ALSO READ: Children’s privacy and dignity at risk on social media, SAHRC says

You may think you’ve deleted an embarrassing drunk tweet, but someone’s kept a screenshot of it, and there are plenty of platforms which archive internet content, even that which has supposedly been erased.

Reputation management is not something reserved for boardrooms these days. Your social media posts can be used to evaluate your character – and whether you might be a suitable job applicant, or even an appropriate tenant for a property.

There are many who have realised, too late, that they can’t even hide behind supposed anonymity, because net sleuths have been getting better at tracking down real identities and locations.

Think before you post and remember: anger and keyboards don’t mix.

READ NEXT: Regulating social media and AI in SA a ‘legal balancing act’ but abuse is ‘deeply unethical’