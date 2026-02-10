DJ Speedsta bashes AKA lookalike for performing late rapper’s songs [VIDEO]

The viral performance video has garnered over 134 000 views on X.

A viral video of an AKA lookalike performing the late rapper’s music at a nightclub has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The video, which has garnered over 134,000 views on X, shows the young man performing AKA’s hit song All Eyes on Me.

AKA lookalike performing one of AKA’s songs in a club. pic.twitter.com/3GkhTmJAmz — Lavish Living (@busiwe_bubu) February 9, 2026

Social media reactions

DJ and radio personality DJ Speedsta was among those who criticised the performance.

“When you don’t get attention in high school, you start to do weird things in your old age!” Speedsta commented.

Another X user also commented: “Is he aware that he’ll never be him, no matter how alike he can be,” the user wrote.

However, music executive Nota Baloyi and several others defended the lookalike, saying there was nothing weird about the performance.

Baloyi claimed he has known the young man for several years and described him as a long-time karaoke enthusiast.

“He went to high school with my little brother and got lots of attention. He’s a big fan of doing karaoke. Nothing weird!” Baloyi wrote.

Nothing weird but a fan idolising his idol, lots of people doing Michael Jackson dances moves. No one called them weird. — Sabelo Sibanyoni (@S4_Sibanyoni) February 9, 2026

Fam, karaoke in the club? Naaah. Its Doms second time doing this. First time was after AKA passed away



A few of us girls have told him he looks like AKA, thats why he did this. He was never about this



Karaoke is fine but this is a club performance. Its weird, there was no need — KᗩKᗩᖇOT ⚔ (@TheRealZeeNkosi) February 9, 2026

Long live Supa Mega

A few days ago, social media platforms were flooded with tributes under the hashtag #AKATurns38, marking the rapper’s birthday on 28 January.

Fans, known as the Megacy, shared throwback videos, music playlists and personal stories about how his music helped them through difficult times.

AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, died in 2023 at the age of 35.

He was fatally shot outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

