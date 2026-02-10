Celebs And Viral

DJ Speedsta bashes AKA lookalike for performing late rapper’s songs [VIDEO]

By Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

10 February 2026

11:52 am

The viral performance video has garnered over 134 000 views on X.

AKA and his lookalike

From left to right: AKA and his lookalike. Pictures: Instagram and X/Screenshot

A viral video of an AKA lookalike performing the late rapper’s music at a nightclub has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The video, which has garnered over 134,000 views on X, shows the young man performing AKA’s hit song All Eyes on Me.

Social media reactions

DJ and radio personality DJ Speedsta was among those who criticised the performance.

“When you don’t get attention in high school, you start to do weird things in your old age!” Speedsta commented.

Another X user also commented: “Is he aware that he’ll never be him, no matter how alike he can be,” the user wrote.

However, music executive Nota Baloyi and several others defended the lookalike, saying there was nothing weird about the performance.

Baloyi claimed he has known the young man for several years and described him as a long-time karaoke enthusiast.

“He went to high school with my little brother and got lots of attention. He’s a big fan of doing karaoke. Nothing weird!” Baloyi wrote.

Long live Supa Mega

A few days ago, social media platforms were flooded with tributes under the hashtag #AKATurns38, marking the rapper’s birthday on 28 January.

Fans, known as the Megacy, shared throwback videos, music playlists and personal stories about how his music helped them through difficult times.

AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, died in 2023 at the age of 35.

He was fatally shot outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

