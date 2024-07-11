Dublin’s visa requirement casts doubt on SA’s travel integrity

There were a few gags about the Irish government decision to make South Africans obtain visas for visits to their country, with some claiming it was payback for the Boks beating Ireland in the first Test.

Sadly, though, this is no laughing matter and Dublin’s move is more confirmation that we cannot be trusted as a country when it comes to issuing travel documents.

The Irish say there has been a rise recently in international asylum applications by people from here and Botswana and reports have indicated that such applicants may not be genuine holders of our documents.

That is no surprise, given the corruption in our department of home affairs.

Remember, the UK introduced visas for SA visitors back in 2007, following the terror train attacks carried out by people carrying SA passports.

Ireland is now getting into line with the rest of the European Union, which demands Schengen visas from SA passport holders.

Talk of tit-for-tat reprisals is silly, too: Impose visas on Irish tourists and they will simply take their euros elsewhere.

Home affairs needs a clean-up. Are you listening, Minister Leon Schreiber?

