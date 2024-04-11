E-tolls: South Africa’s persistent nightmare

Like a monster emerging from the primordial ooze, e-tolls simply refuse to die. While the ANC pats itself on the back for ending one of the most irritating government decisions in the past 20 years, it is clear they are still not listening to the anger of South Africans. And, true to form, the ruling party has kicked the can down the road when it comes to the sticky issue of whether they are going to keep trying to claim unpaid toll bills – and whether they might refund those motorists who have already paid. According to Transport Minister Sindisiwe…

Like a monster emerging from the primordial ooze, e-tolls simply refuse to die.

While the ANC pats itself on the back for ending one of the most irritating government decisions in the past 20 years, it is clear they are still not listening to the anger of South Africans.

And, true to form, the ruling party has kicked the can down the road when it comes to the sticky issue of whether they are going to keep trying to claim unpaid toll bills – and whether they might refund those motorists who have already paid.

According to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, the SA National Roads Limited (Sanral) needs to repay its debt… and they insist that those who used the toll roads without paying must now stump up.

Quite apart from the very real possibility of serious civil disobedience and protest if the authorities try to claim money from the defaulters, there is the obvious point that if the ANC continues to insist that “user pays”, then that must be the case for the rest of the social and infrastructure services a government renders.

ALSO READ: ‘No refunds’ says Lesufi – Motorists must pay outstanding e-tolls debts

Those services are currently paid for by taxpayers, who object to being taxed twice (as they were through e-tolls).

There is also the question of whether the government is now using sleight of hand to claim the alleged R43 billion debt incurred by Sanral is entirely because of e-tolls.

What happened to the multiple bailouts given to Sanral to deal with the toll payment deficit? And what of the e-toll revenue from the past 11 years?

Why was this project pushed through with such haste and lack of communication in the first place? Apart from the fatcat construction companies, that made money out of these grossly overpriced roads?

Even if e-tolls go, those questions won’t ever get answered and should haunt us.

ALSO READ: E-tolls scrapped, but gantries will remain operational – Chikunga