East vs West: We hope wise heads prevail

The Russian invasion of Ukraine plunged the world into new geopolitical uncertainty, overshadowed by the very real possibility of humankind’s worst nightmare, the “nuclear winter”, following an all-out war between the superpowers.

While the Ukraine conflict drags on and the worries have abated somewhat, there are new and disturbing developments in Asia, where an agitated Chinese government has warned that Australia, the UK and the US were treading a “path of error and danger” after they unveiled a nuclear-powered submarines deal.

Australia is to buy up to five US nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with US and British technology.

US President Joe Biden has stressed Australia, which joined a newly formed alliance with Washington and London known as Aukus 18 months ago, will not be getting nuclear weapons.

However, advanced submarines will be a major force neutraliser for any Chinese navy deployments in the Asian region.

Moscow has accused the West of ratcheting up its ambitions in Asia and the gulf between the two power blocs – Russia and China on one side and the West on the other – is widening.

We hope wise heads prevail and that all involved remember our bigger global problems, like poverty and climate change, should be priorities.